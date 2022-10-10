God Father Posters: Ram Charan’s old statement Revived

Years ago after the release of Ram Charan’s biggest hit Rangasthalam, the actor admitted that the producers of his future projects and his production house Konidela Production House would never announce the box-office numbers to avoid controversies and fan wars. This was a great gesture from the young actor and he made this statement in the presence of his father Megastar Chiranjeevi. Years after this, several posters announcing the box-office numbers of Chiranjeevi’s God Father are released in the past three days. The act is just a contrast for the statements made by Charan.

Konidela Production Company co-produced God Father in association with Super Good Films. Ram Charan’s past videos about the box-office posters are now going viral across social media. Some of them say that the posters of God Father are fake while Mega fans came in to support the numbers. The box-office posters of God Father created a stir and triggered debates about fake numbers and the statements made by Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi and the team of God Father celebrated the success of God Father on the evening of Saturday. The entire team lauded the work of Mohan Raja who directed the film.