Six killed in fire accident in AP, CM, PM express shock

Six persons were killed and another 12 persons were charred to death in a fire mishap at Akkireddygudem of Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The fire broke out due to the leakage of nitric acid in the chemical factory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan expressed shock and grief over the incident. The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister tweeted stating that he was pained by the mishap. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly,” the Prime Minister said in his tweet.

The injured in the mishap were rushed to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada and the state government is providing free treatment. The chief minister also announced Rs 5 lakh each to those who were injured in the accident.

The State police and fire officials from Eluru, Nuzvid and Vijayawada rushed to the factory spot and joined the rescue operations. The incident occurred in the Porus Laboratories Private Limited located at Akkireddygudem of Musunur mandal in Eluru district.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that the state government would inquire into the cause of the accident and would take action against the factory management if it was found guilty. She also directed the officials to look into every aspect to find out the cause of the accident.

The state government also directed the officials of the industries department to look into the safety measures in the factory premises. The government also directed the officials to find out if the licences of the factory were regular and renewed.