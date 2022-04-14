Atchannaidu blames Andhra people for defeating TDP

TDP AP unit president K Atchannaidu once again blamed the people of Andhra Pradesh for defeating the party and electing the YSR Congress. He said that the people lacked awareness and have defeated the TDP in the last elections.

He said that the people were unable to understand the good work done by the TDP. He also blamed the people for their failure to understand the evil designs of the YSR Congress government in the last three years. He said that the TDP leaders have been explaining the wrongdoings of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government but regretted that the people were not responding.

He found fault with Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving a couple of cabinet posts for the BCs and SCs and wondered whether it was social reform. “Will the lives of the BCs and SCs change with one of two people from their communities becoming ministers?” he asked.

TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu appealed to the people to understand that Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing his own constitution keeping aside Dr Ambedkar’s constitution. He further said that the BCs and SCs have been neglected during the last three years in the state. The funds allocated for these sections were diverted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and their welfare was completely ignored.

Reacting to these allegations, Minister for Social Welfare, Dr Meruga Nagarjuna refuted the TDP leaders’ criticism of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Joining the Dr Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, the Minister said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was realising the dreams of Dr Ambedkar by transferring power to the neglected sections.