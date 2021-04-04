Six MLC vacancies in TS, aspirants run around KCR, KTR

As many as six MLC vacancies will arise in Telangana Legislative Council soon.

While six vacancies will arise in May under MLAs quota, the remaining one vacancy will be under Governor quota, which will be filled in June.

The elections for five MLC seats will be held in May.

With such a big number of MLC vacancies arising at a time, there is huge competition among TRS leaders to secure MLC posts.

Hectic lobbying has already started to grab these posts.

The aspirants are already running around TRS chief and CM KCR and IT minister KTR requesting them to nominate them.

The ruling TRS will bag all these seats comfortably based on its huge majority in Legislative Council. Opposition parties have no chance to win even a single seat.

With this, TRS leaders are doing everything to get into the good books of KCR and KTR.

They have now engaged in campaigning in TRS in Nagarjunasagar bypoll and arranging money and taking care of party’s needs in the constituency in their own with a hope that they will be recognised by KCR and KTR and will be nominated as MLC.

Of the six vacancies, only Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy is expected to be renominated by KCR.

With this, there is heavy competition for remaining five vacancies.