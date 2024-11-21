x
Home > Movie News

SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer

Published on November 21, 2024 by swathy

SJ Suryah is the lead antagonist in Ram Charan’s upcoming movie Game Changer directed by Shankar. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. SJ Suryah is currently dubbing for his role and he shared his experience about some of the episodes. He said that he took three complete days to dub for two scenes from the film and the output came out really well. He repeated the phrase ‘POTHAARU MOTTHAM POTHAARU’ that was used for Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. He thanked Shankar and Dil Raju for the great oppurtunity.

“Hi friends, I just finished dubbing of two vital scenes in #GAMECHANGER (one with our Global star @AlwaysRamCharan garu & another with Srikant garu. It took 3 whole days to finish these 2 scenes dubbing. The out put came out like “ dheenamma dhimma thirigi bomma kanapadindhi”. I can foresee the pichchi pichchi applause in theatres . “POTHAARU MOTTHAM POTHAARU”. Thank you Dir @shankarshanmugh sir for this great opportunity , @SVC_official Dil Raju garu & team. It’s gonna be a RAM’PING SHANKAR’ANTHI see U soon friends” posted SJ Suryah on his official social media page.

