SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer

“Hi friends, I just finished dubbing of two vital scenes in #GAMECHANGER (one with our Global star @AlwaysRamCharan garu & another with Srikant garu. It took 3 whole days to finish these 2 scenes dubbing. The out put came out like “ dheenamma dhimma thirigi bomma kanapadindhi”. I can foresee the pichchi pichchi applause in theatres . “POTHAARU MOTTHAM POTHAARU”. Thank you Dir @shankarshanmugh sir for this great opportunity , @SVC_official Dil Raju garu & team. It’s gonna be a RAM’PING SHANKAR’ANTHI see U soon friends” posted SJ Suryah on his official social media page.