Skanda 3 days Worldwide Collections – Below Par

Skanda 3 days Worldwide Collections

Skanda has dropped on the second day and has continued the drop on its third day as well. The film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 14.60 Cr by the end of its third day. After a decent opening day, the film dropped by more than 60% on the second day and another 10% on the third day from the second which shouldn’t have happened as the third day is Saturday when compared to the second which is Friday. The film now needs to up the ante today and tomorrow (holiday) so that buyers can be out with minimal losses which looks far from achievable for now.

Below are the area-wise opening day shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

Area3 Days CollectionDay 1 collectionsWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam4.59 Cr2.72 Cr11.5 Cr (NRA)
Ceeded2.30 Cr1.35 Cr9 Cr (NRA)
Andhra 18 Cr (NRA)
P&P1.5 Cr
UA 1.58 Cr0.92 Cr
Guntur1.13 Cr0.82 Cr
East0.93 Cr0.50 Cr
Krishna0.64 Cr0.38 Cr
West 0.56 Cr0.3 Cr
Nellore0.59 Cr0.40 Cr
AP/TS12.32 Cr7.39 Cr40 Cr (excluding GST)
KA + ROI1 Cr0.5 Cr2.5 Cr
Overseas1.3 Cr0.8Cr1.5 Cr
Worldwide Share14.62 Cr8.69 Cr
Worldwide Gross 28 Cr14.8 Cr
Worldwide Breakeven44 Cr44 Cr44 Cr (excluding GST)

