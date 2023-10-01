Skanda 3 days Worldwide Collections – Below Par

Skanda 3 days Worldwide Collections

Skanda has dropped on the second day and has continued the drop on its third day as well. The film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 14.60 Cr by the end of its third day. After a decent opening day, the film dropped by more than 60% on the second day and another 10% on the third day from the second which shouldn’t have happened as the third day is Saturday when compared to the second which is Friday. The film now needs to up the ante today and tomorrow (holiday) so that buyers can be out with minimal losses which looks far from achievable for now.

Below are the area-wise opening day shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

Area 3 Days Collection Day 1 collections Worldwide Pre-Release Business Nizam 4.59 Cr 2.72 Cr 11.5 Cr (NRA) Ceeded 2.30 Cr 1.35 Cr 9 Cr (NRA) Andhra 18 Cr (NRA) P&P 1.5 Cr UA 1.58 Cr 0.92 Cr Guntur 1.13 Cr 0.82 Cr East 0.93 Cr 0.50 Cr Krishna 0.64 Cr 0.38 Cr West 0.56 Cr 0.3 Cr Nellore 0.59 Cr 0.40 Cr AP/TS 12.32 Cr 7.39 Cr 40 Cr (excluding GST) KA + ROI 1 Cr 0.5 Cr 2.5 Cr Overseas 1.3 Cr 0.8Cr 1.5 Cr Worldwide Share 14.62 Cr 8.69 Cr Worldwide Gross 28 Cr 14.8 Cr Worldwide Breakeven 44 Cr 44 Cr 44 Cr (excluding GST)