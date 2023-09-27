Skanda Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Highest for Ram

Ram – Boyapati’s Skanda is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow i.e., 28th September. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 44 Cr. This is the biggest pre-release business ever for the hero. Ismart Shankar is the current highest grosser for the hero with 35 Cr share and Skanda is sold for much higher prices. Advance bookings for the film are below par but with the holiday advantage, the film should take a good opening with the film being very walk-in friendly.

Below are area-wise numbers all excluding GST:

AreaWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam11.5 Cr (NRA)
Ceeded9 Cr (NRA)
Andhra 18 Cr (NRA)
P&P1.5 Cr
AP/TS40 Cr (excluding GST)
KA + ROI2.5 Cr
Overseas1.5 Cr
Worldwide Breakeven44 Cr (excluding GST)

