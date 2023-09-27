Courts adjourn Naidu’s cases to October 4

The ACB court in Vijayawada, the high court in Amaravati and the Supreme Court in Delhi have adjourned the cases relating to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to October 4. The cases came up before the respective court and the judges posted the case for hearing in the next week.

The TDP chief filed a case in the ACB court seeking bail for him in the Skill Development Corporation scam. The court said that it would hear the case on October 4. The court also told the CID that it would hear its petition on October 4. The CID filed another petition seeking custody of Chandrababu Naidu.

The court told the judge that Naidu did not cooperate with them during the two-day custody held by them last week. The CID wanted Naidu in their custody for five days to question him. The CID also filed a PT petition against Naidu in the Amaravati inner ring road scam.

The ACB court judge told both the parties that they would hear the cases on October 4.

In the high court, the petitions filed by the advocates representing Chandrababu Naidu were also posted to the next week. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also filed anticipatory bail in the high court in the Amaravati inner ring road scam.

In the supreme court, the quash petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu was posted to October 4. Naidu filed the quash petition in the supreme court challenging the AP high court’s order. Naidu’s advocates also wanted the high court to direct the ACB court to stop all proceedings against Chandrababu Naidu.

Justice SVN Bhatti told the court that he was not interested in hearing Naidu’s case. Then it was shifted to the chief justice court where the court posted the case for the next hearing on October 4.