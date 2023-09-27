Senior leader and former minister Perni Nani comes down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh in the Inner Ring Road (IRR) Scam during the discussions on the last day of the assembly session in Amaravati.

The former minister said the master plan of IRR was altered to benefit heritage and Narayana-owned colleges.

“TDP leader Lingamaneni Ramesh changed the plan so that the inner ring road would come from the middle of the farm. But Chandrababu claims it was the decision of the cabinet. Lokesh, who is A-14, claims that he has nothing to do with IRR. From 2008 to 2017, Lokesh was the director of Heritage. They decided to buy land in Amaravati when Lokesh was the director of the heritage organization,” said the former minister Perni Nani.

He also said that Chandrababu and Narayana grabbed the assigned lands from the Dalits in Amaravati which is illegal.

“Further, Lingamaneni Ramesh said in the high court that he gave his house to Chandrababu out of loyalty. Immediately after leaving the post of CM, Rs. 27 lakhs were given as rent to Lingamaneni. The families of Nara and Lingamaneni will not say anything about the transactions of Rs.27 lakhs,” said Perni Nani.

Speaking on the scam in the assembly, Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao said, “Records of assigned lands in Amaravati were destroyed. Records were destroyed and lands were taken by threatening the poor. The then government used the machinery for their own benefit.”