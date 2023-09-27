Though former chief minister and TDP supremo, Chandrababu naidu, is taken into custody in the Skill Development project case, till now not even a single evidence has been produced in the case, observed Nara Bhuvaneswari, twife of Chandrabbau Naidu, on Wednesday.

Participating in a protest demonstration at Seethanagaram of Rajanagaram Assembly segment in East Godavari district against the illegal arrest of Chandrababu, Bhuvaneswari pointed out that though allegations are being made that Rs 371 cr funds have been diverted but no one could prove till now to where these funds were diverted.

Bhuvaneswari expressed surprise that in any case before arresting anyone evidence will be produced on the involvement of the person concerned but strangely in the Skill Development case the arrest has been made without any evidence and now inquiry is being conducted to where the funds have been diverted.

Probably this is for the first time anyone is experiencing such wonder, she said and stated that Chandrababu did not loot the public money but still he is sent to jail. “I thank you all for coming onto the roads in support of a public leader and no one could prove in these 19 days that he has committed any mistake. The CID offcials could not answer Chandrababu’s queries,” Bhuvaneswai stated.

Observing that several cases have been filed against Chandrababu in the past 45 years but not even a single case could be proved, Bhuvaneswari said that Chandrababu always struggled for the progress of the State and the people. He was always pondering over what industry should be set up in the State to provide employment to the youth, she said.

Over two lakh youth got trained through the Skill Development Centres and those who got employment after getting trained are now earning lakhs of rupees per month while some have risen to the level of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bhuvaneswari said and pointed out that these centres were set up even in tribal areas like Paderu. “Though I have completed only my BA, the Heritage company has been handed over to me and I have grown within three months to run that company successfully,” Mrs Bhuvaneswari added.

Stating that she is feeling proud that women, who always remained indoors are now coming onto the roads in support of Chandrababu, she said that Chandrababu used to call the officials concerned immediately if he finds that even the streetlights are not working. Later, he used to monitor through the app whether these streetlights are functioning, Bhuvaneswari stated.

If such a responsible person is sent to jail what kind of evil pleasure they are getting they only know, Bhuvaneswari remarked. TDP activists are like the kids of Chandrababu and their family head is harassed will they remain silent, she asked.

Pointing out that cases under attempt to murder are being registered against those who are protesting against the illegal arrest of Chandrababu, she said that even women are not spared. Do the people have no right to protest, Bhuvaneswari asked.

TDP general secretary, Lokesh, has launched the Yuva Galam for the future of the youth, Bhuvaneswari said and stated that this Government has created all kinds of obstructions to his pada yatra and is trying to stifle his voice.

Bhuvaneswari made it clear that despite such hurdles the Yuva Galam will continue and called upon the people to join hands to express their solidarity with Chandrababu. She concluded her address with slogans like ‘Save Andhra Pradesh, Save democracy and Satyameva Jayathe.”