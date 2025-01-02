x
Switch to: తెలుగు
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
NavelOiling Benefits
NavelOiling Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
View all stories
Home > Politics

Skeletons tumbling out of Malla Reddy’s education empire

Published on January 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Why is Rajamouli maintaining a Low Profile for his Next?
image
Skeletons tumbling out of Malla Reddy’s education empire
image
Shankar is the OG of Directors: SS Rajamouli
image
Game Changer Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
KVN Productions Malayalam film with Chidambaram & Jithu Madhavan

Skeletons tumbling out of Malla Reddy’s education empire

The protest by hundreds of girl students of CMR Engineering College alleging cameras in bathrooms, highlights the sorry state of affairs in private colleges. As the college here belongs to Malla Reddy, who is an MLA and former Minister, it became a statewide issue. But unfortunately, the situation in most of the colleges is more or less same, highlighting the serious lapses in our education system and students safety.

Hundreds of girl students have been protesting for more than 24 hours now, but neither Malla Reddy nor any higher official from his institutions, did not make any comment.

As an eye-washing effort, CMR Girls College warden Preethi has been suspended by management. She is in police custody and investigation is going on. While the truth over the allegations will eventually surface, the incident is latest among the continuing series of mishaps and mistakes in Malla Reddy’s Education empire.

While Malla Reddy family might try to divert these issues, presenting them as vendetta politics, the fact that thousands of students are involved in the process, cannot be overlooked and taken lightly.

For instance, in the present incident, girl students have been alleging that cooking staff and servants staying in the hostel premises might have placed the cameras in bathrooms. They are also complaining that the wall on the backside of hostel is short, giving easy access into hostel for even outsiders. This is a serious issue, keeping in view the fact that hundreds of girl students are staying in the college hostel.

Angered by CMR College management, Telangana Women’s Commission has ordered for a probe on the incident.

Malla Reddy has been making efforts to present himself as an educationist, who is churning out engineers, doctors and graduates in record numbers. But the point here is, he is not educating them freely. He is charging lakhs of rupees in fees from students. And many of the students from whom Malla Reddy is collecting money belongs to poor and middle class sections.

For instance in case of CMR Engineering College Girls Hostel, it is said that management has collected Rs 1,13,500 from each student. That’s a huge amount for a middle class family.

Even after collecting so much amounts, Malla Reddy and his family is giving scope to so many serious complaints. With skeletons tumbling out of Malla Reddy education empire, it’s high time he takes corrective steps, as lives of thousands of students are involved.

Next Why is Rajamouli maintaining a Low Profile for his Next? Previous Shankar is the OG of Directors: SS Rajamouli
else

TRENDING

image
Why is Rajamouli maintaining a Low Profile for his Next?
image
Shankar is the OG of Directors: SS Rajamouli
image
KVN Productions Malayalam film with Chidambaram & Jithu Madhavan

Latest

image
Why is Rajamouli maintaining a Low Profile for his Next?
image
Skeletons tumbling out of Malla Reddy’s education empire
image
Shankar is the OG of Directors: SS Rajamouli
image
Game Changer Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
KVN Productions Malayalam film with Chidambaram & Jithu Madhavan

Most Read

image
Skeletons tumbling out of Malla Reddy’s education empire
image
AP Cabinet Approves Major Projects: Amaravati Development and Healthcare Expansion
image
Fresh applications for Rythu Bharosa

Related Articles

DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song Neha Shetty 2024 Journey Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024 Kim Kardashian Hot In Red Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit NavelOiling Benefits Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024 Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea