Home > Movie News

Why is Rajamouli maintaining a Low Profile for his Next?

Published on January 2, 2025 by swathy

The country’s most awaited film directed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Superstar Mahesh Babu was launched in a simple manner today morning. The film happens to be the most discussed Indian film and it is rumored to have an international release. There are lots and lots of speculations around the film. The makers or the team of Rajamouli never condemned or responded about them. Not even a single picture from the launch was leaked or released. Netizens and fans are waiting to get a capture of the pooja ceremony but unfortunately it was a no from Rajamouli.

Rajamouli was the Chief Guest for the trailer launch of Ram Charan’s Game Changer but he prefered not to confirm the launch of his film with Mahesh Babu. This is something quite surprising as Rajamouli has a habit of revealing things during the launch of his films. He prefered to keep things on a low key note as there is a lot of buzz around the film. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film. Such things happen only for Rajamouli’s films and not for others. The entire nation is waiting for the update of Rajamouli film and he is enjoying the buzz surrounding and the speculations all over.

