So much action in Telangana, but no key Congress leader in Hyderabad

The TRS leaders are busy in Huzurnagar with an eye on the soon-to-be-held bypolls. CM KCR is in Siddipet on a four-district tour to drum up support for the party especially in the wake of the rebellion by Eatala Rajender. The BJP is working hard to win Huzurabad and all key leaders are busy strategising. But, what are the Congress leaders doing?

Surprise…surprise. None of the key leader is in Telangana. Everyone who matters in the Congress Party is now camping in Delhi. The reason? To lobby for the Telangana PCC chief post. Key leaders like Nalgonda MP Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy, Secunderabad MP Revanth Reddy, former minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, MLC Jeevan Reddy are all camping in New Delhi. They are trying pull all the levers to bag the post of PCC chief.

Insiders say the PCC chief would be announced in a week’s time and the high command is busy studying the possible names for the PCC chief’s post. So, every leader is trying his luck. One leader is busy spoiling the chances of these candidates. He wants a BC to become PCC chief. But, he doesn’t have any name except his own to offer. This leader is V Hanumantha Rao.

For the past one week, all these leaders are staying put in Delhi and are trying to secure the appointment of key leaders. They are trying to argue their case as the PCC chief.

Meanwhile, the PCC chief’s post has been vacant for quite some time. Though Uttam Kumar Reddy is there, he is a stop-gap arrangement and has time and again expressed his willingness to step down. But, the high command is unable to find a suitable replacement. Covid and Nagarjunasagar bypoll too have delayed the appointment. The Congress workers feel that it is time that the high command acted decisively and announced a name for the PCC chief’s post.