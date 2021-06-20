IAS officer touches feet of KCR!

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday toured Siddipet district.

He inaugurated new integrated collectorate complex, SP office and MLA camp office.

After inaugurating new collectorate office, KCR took Siddipet district collector Venkataram Reddy to his chair and made him to sit.

Reddy seated for a while and signed few files to mark inauguration of new office.

After getting up from the seat, the collector bowed and touched the feet of KCR and sought his blessings.

Though KCR tried to stop him, the collector touched his feet.

Ministers, Chief secretary and senior officials present there were shocked at collector’s shocking act.

This drew sharp criticism from various quarters that collector mortgaged the self respect of IAS cadre officers at the feet of CM.

Some demanded Centre to initiate against collector for touching feet of CM at official programme.