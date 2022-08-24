M.S. Rao

The TDP MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao has demanded the Director General of Police to take immediate action on the police officials, who were responsible for the suicide of a Telugu Soldier at Mulaganivaripalem village, Chinaganjam in Bapatla district, in a letter on Wednesday. He alleged that due to harassment of certain local police officials and ruling party leaders, Akkala Suryaprakash Reddy, 25, committed suicide.

He explained that Suryaprakash joined in the Indian Army during 2019 and serving for the country since then. He fell in love with a girl from the same village, which was opposed by her parents. Further, her father Vijayabhaskar Reddy and others lodged a fake complaint at Chinaganjam police station, against Surya Prakash Reddy that he was harassing her. The police filed the case under sections 447, 354(A), 506 of IPC, without even primary investigation. Further, based on that case, Ranganath Babu, Circle Inspector of Police of Inkollu repeatedly called Surya Prakash Reddy over phone and threatened him that he would face consequences and would be put in the jail. With this development, Surya Prakash Reddy committed suicide in New Delhi, where he was working for the nation, explained the TDP leader in the letter.

The TDP MLA demanded the Director General of Police to inquire into the issue with SP rank officer and punish the culprits.