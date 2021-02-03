Solo Brathuke So Better Worldwide Closing Collections – Hit

Solo brathuke so better which was the first release since the re-opening of theatres has ended up as a Hit. The film has collected a distributor share of over 12 cr worldwide. Theatricals rights of the film are valued at 10cr and film has collected much better than that. Even individually sold territories like East Godavari, West Godavari have reaped profits for the distributors. The film has boosted confidence for the industry to announce more films for Sankranthi which helped a film like Red to emerge as a success despite its below par run after the festival period. Solo brathuke so better is a hat-trick success for the hero Sai Dharam Tej after Chitralahari & Blockbuster Prati Roju Pandaage.

Below are the area wise closing Shares

Area Collections Nizam 3.60 Cr Ceeded 2.60Cr UA 1.40 Cr Guntur 0.95Cr East 0.95 Cr West 0.65Cr Krishna 0.65 Cr Nelloew 0.50Cr AP/TS 11.30 Cr ROI 0.75Cr Overseas 0.35 Cr Total 12.40Cr