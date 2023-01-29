Some Producers Should Learn From Mythri: Ram Charan

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya has emerged as a massive blockbuster and is still going strong even in its third week. The team celebrated the success at a grand event in Warangal. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi said, “I know Waltair Veerayya would become a blockbuster but didn’t expect it to become non-SSR hit. Audience should get the credit for it. The movie is inching towards 250 Crore gross. I was shown in my vintage mode and audience are reminded of my old classics. I became a star with Khaidi in 1983 and Bobby became a star director with Waltair Veerayya in 2023. He made the movie on a reasonable budget and that is the first reason for success. Mythri Movie Makers are very passionate and uncompromising producers. Devi gave wonderful music. I saw Pawan Kalyan in Ravi Teja in the death episode. That’s how the emotion looked very real”.

Ram Charan, the Chief Guest of the event told, “The movie released when I was in the US and I can not wait to come here and watch the film. Nanna is appearing like my brother in the movie. I came here as one of the fans. I enjoyed seeing Ravi Teja play a serious character. I felt it was not enough. Thus, I watched his Dhamaka on Netflix. Devi gave 3 fantastic songs and mainreason for the film success. Mythri Movie Makers gave biggest hits to all heroes including myself with Rangasthalam. A few producers should learn from them”.