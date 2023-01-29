India’s Biggest Multi-starrer Locked

Bollywood director Siddharth Anand is all set to direct the country’s biggest multi-starrer and it will have pan-Indian star Prabhas and Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. The project is finalized and Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this high budget action entertainer. An official announcement would be made very soon and the shoot commences in 2024. The film is aimed for a 2025 release. Siddharth Anand’s latest offering Pathaan is minting gold at the Indian box-office. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham played the lead roles.

Prabhas has been in talks with Siddharth Anand for the past couple of years. The discussion about the script happened recently and things are quite positive. Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas and Siddharth Anand would be taking huge paycheques for the country’s biggest multi-starrer. It would be a treat for the audience to watch Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan in a single frame. Hrithik is working with Siddharth Anand in Fighter and the shoot is happening currently. Prabhas has a heap of films lined up and the actor would complete all these commitments by the end of this year.