Sonu Sood tested positive for COVID-19

Actor Sonu Sood is tested positive for coronavirus today. The actor took his official social media page to inform the news. He said that he is in home quarantine and will step out to solve the problems of the people. “This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking the utmost care. But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember. I am there for you all” told Sonu Sood. The actor is busy with several Hindi and Telugu projects. Sonu Sood has done an ample amount of charity work during this coronavirus time and emerged as a hero across the country.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.