Rajinikanth recalls his experience working with Vivek

Veteran actor and comedian Vivek passed away during the early hours of today. The actor suffered a massive heart attack and was hospitalized yesterday. The entire film industry paid their tributes for the actor. Some of the actors visited the mortal remains at his residence today. Superstar Rajinikanth recalled his working experience with Vivek. He penned an emotional note saying that he was left shattered with the demise of his friend. Rajinikanth reminded about the days he shot with Vivek for the film Sivaji. He called it an unforgettable experience.

Rajjinikanth conveyed his condolences to the family members of Vivek. The last rites of Vivek will take place this evening with police honors as per the instructions issued by the government of Tamil Nadu. Vivek is survived by his wife and two daughters. Tamil film industry is shattered with the demise of Vivek, a talented actor and a humanitarian.