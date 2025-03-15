South Indian BJP leaders stuck in a predicament

The South Indian BJP leaders are stuck in an embarrassing situation, as delimitation exercise and three-language formula have pushed them into a serious trouble.

MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is leading the way in protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Govt on both three language formula and delimitation.

Instead of fighting alone, DMK leadership is taking steps to unite all south Indian states and political parties to take on Centre.

Already DMK leaders have visited Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and invited leaders from these states to participate in the meeting to be held in Chennai on March 22. This meeting aims to chart an action plan to oppose Centre’s delimitation exercise, which is expected to decrease the number of Loksabha seats in South India, while giving undue advantage to North India.

DMK leaders have invited Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, former AP CM and YSRCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy, BRS party working president KT Rama Rao and others for the meeting to be held in Chennai.

While opinion is divided on three language formula among South Indian parties, regarding delimitation exercise all parties are on the same page.

Like Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, even Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has openly expressed his opposition against Modi Govt’s delimitation exercise.

While it is expected that all political parties and leaders from south India will form a united forum to oppose delimitation exercise, BJP leaders from the region will be found in an unenviable position.

South Indian BJP leaders cannot take up any program or campaign against Centre in case of delimitation protests, as they are part of the ruling party. On the otherside, they cannot even support delimitation exercise, which clearly puts South Indian states at a disadvantage.

BJP OBC wing president and MP K Laxman, who hails from Telangana, fired on DMK and Congress, saying these parties are trying to do divisive politics in the name of delimitation.

At best, this is the stance south Indian BJP leaders can take on delimitation process. But it will not win them any support from public and will only alienate them further from mainstream.

Barring Karnataka, BJP is yet to make inroads in other south Indian states. It’s showing signs of strengthing and expansion in Telangana just now. At this juncture, delimitation issue has come as a big blow to saffron party’s leaders. They can neither support delimitation nor can oppose it. That’s surely a predicament.