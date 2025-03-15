TDP Chief Chandababu Sets Five Guidelines for Party Success

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP chief, has outlined five essential guidelines for his party members. These directives aim to strengthen the party while establishing a reputation for good governance. Party leaders and public representatives have been clearly instructed to follow these five principles.

Stay Away from YSRCP

Chandrababu is very serious about maintaining distance from YSRCP. Having already given clear directions on this matter, he reiterated warnings during the party conference. He firmly stated that party members should not maintain relationships with YSRCP leaders at any level. However, he clarified that welfare schemes would be implemented without discrimination, highlighting that welfare programs and political relationships are separate matters. He directed leaders to counter YSRCP’s false propaganda at the grassroots level.

Remain Connected with People

The TDP chief instructed all MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives to stay connected with the public. He ordered ministers to regularly visit their assigned districts and increase the frequency of their tours, warning against any negligence in this regard.

Avoid Group Politics

Chandrababu made it clear that he will not tolerate factional politics at any level within the party. He specified that ministers hold the responsibility of preventing group politics within TDP, and stressed that leaders should conduct themselves with dignity, just as they did while in opposition.

Maintain Coalition Harmony

The TDP chief emphasized the importance of working together with alliance partners Janasena and BJP. He warned that YSRCP would try to create divisions within the alliance and instructed party members to handle situations carefully to prevent such opportunities. He directed that members from all three parties should be considered in all matters.

Positions Based on Performance

Regarding the much-anticipated nominated positions, Nara Chandrababu expressed frustration that some leaders were delaying their recommendations. He advised providing details of those who worked hard for the party. He assured that those who don’t receive positions initially would get opportunities after the first two-year term ends. He also mentioned that the performance of those already appointed is being monitored, and announced that chairpersons for 21 major temples across the state would soon be appointed.