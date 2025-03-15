x
Home > Politics

Amaravati Capital City Construction to Begin in Mission Mode

Published on March 15, 2025 by swathy

Amaravati Capital City Construction to Begin in Mission Mode

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to speed up construction work in the capital city of Amaravati. After opening recent tenders, the CRDA Authority will soon issue Letters of Intent (LOI) to successful contracting agencies. Following Cabinet approval on the 17th of this month, construction work is set to begin immediately.

There’s a possibility that the Prime Minister will formally lay the foundation stone for the new capital development after April 15. The government is taking rapid steps to execute Amaravati’s reconstruction in mission mode.

After overcoming technical hurdles, the government recently opened tenders worth Rs 37,702 crores. The state Cabinet meeting on the 17th will approve these works, after which LOIs will be issued to the selected agencies. Construction is expected to start from the 20th of this month.

Nine contracting firms have secured tenders to complete main arterial roads in the capital city. Nagarjuna Constructions won the contract to complete the Premium Residential Project “Happiness”, while L&T secured the non-gazetted officers’ housing project worth Rs 1,872 crores. KMB firm will build senior IAS officers’ bungalows, and BSR Infra will construct residences for judges and ministers.

Overall, the CRDA Authority has approved Rs 48,012 crores for 73 works. For the first phase of Amaravati’s development, the government plans to spend Rs 64,721 crores on essential infrastructure.

