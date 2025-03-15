x
Pawan Kalyan Celebrates Janasena’s Historic Victory at 12th Formation Day

Published on March 15, 2025 by swathy

Pawan Kalyan Celebrates Janasena’s Historic Victory at 12th Formation Day

Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party president Pawan Kalyan declared that they have shattered the thighs of those who boasted that they wouldn’t allow Janasena to step foot in the Assembly. Speaking at the “Jayaketanam” 12th formation day celebration in Chitrada village of Pithapuram mandal in Kakinada district, Pawan emphasized that despite facing numerous humiliations and setbacks during Janasena’s 11-year journey, the party never took a step back.

“More than a decade ago, I entered politics alone, trusting in people’s power,” said Pawan. “Since then, we’ve faced countless insults, but not only did we survive, we also supported the four-decade-old Telugu Desam Party in the 2024 elections.”

The Deputy CM recalled the bitter memories of 2019: “When we lost in 2019, they twisted their mustaches, beat their thighs and challenged us. They arrested a leader with four decades of political experience through false cases. As for me, there wasn’t an insult I wasn’t subjected to, no humiliation I didn’t face, no conspiracy left unhatched.”

“They challenged us that we wouldn’t even touch the Assembly gates in these elections. We shattered those thighs and entered the Assembly with 21 MLAs and Parliament with two MPs,” Pawan declared proudly.

Pawan explained his political philosophy: “In politics, you need either crazy power hunger or strong ideological strength. I chose ideological politics.” He questioned, “How can change come in a society without anger? We should be angry when injustice happens.”

Reflecting on personal attacks, he said, “When they abused me and media channels held debates about it, I wondered if my life was all they could see. Think about it – what does a property dispute between siblings have to do with the state? People should question how politicians without qualifications amass thousands of crores while educated individuals struggle for jobs.”

Addressing language controversies in Tamil Nadu, Pawan said, “In Tamil Nadu, they say they don’t want Hindi. Then they shouldn’t dub their films in Hindi. How can you want money from Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh but reject their language? This needs to change.”

He strongly condemned separatist statements made during the Andhra-Telangana division. “How can you talk about separating from India whenever you’re angry? The solution isn’t separation but finding solutions together.”

On the delimitation issue, he said, “If Parliament seats might decrease for South India after delimitation, let’s discuss if that’s actually true. And regarding the rupee symbol, if someone wants to change it to their language, then Telugu people would want it in Telugu, Kannada people in Kannada, Gujaratis in Gujarati, and Maharashtrians in Marathi. Shouldn’t there be some wisdom behind such decisions?”

Pawan called upon Janasena workers to protect “the child named Janasena” that achieved 100% strike rate in the elections. “My goal is to prepare 100 leaders from each village who can rise to the national level. My dream is that by 2047, leaders emerging from among you will guide our nation and society.”

“As long as Janasainik soldiers remain vigilant, our MLAs, ministers and I will be fine. Jai Janasena!” he concluded, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

The rally marked Janasena’s first public meeting after achieving a remarkable 100% strike rate in the recent elections, drawing supporters from both Telugu states as well as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

