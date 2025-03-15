x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan Slams Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Published on March 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
South Indian BJP leaders stuck in a predicament
image
TDP Chief Chandababu Sets Five Guidelines for Party Success
image
Amaravati Capital City Construction to Begin in Mission Mode
image
Pawan Kalyan Celebrates Janasena’s Historic Victory at 12th Formation Day
image
Pawan Kalyan Slams Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Pawan Kalyan Slams Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

At Janasena formation day event chief Pawan Kalyan expressed concern about growing divisions based on language and region, particularly between North and South India.

Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan highlighted the contradiction in how some states reject Hindi but embrace Hindi cinema revenue. “If you don’t want Hindi, then why dub Tamil films in Hindi? Why seek money from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh while rejecting their language?” he questioned.

He urged people not to hate languages, pointing to how Muslims pray in Arabic regardless of which state they live in, while Hindus use Sanskrit for their rituals. “What’s wrong with that? Should they pray in Tamil, Telugu or Kannada instead? These traditions exist for a reason,” he remarked.

Addressing the rupee symbol debate, Pawan said, “If someone wants to change the rupee symbol and use their language, then Telugu people would want it in Telugu, Kannada people in Kannada, Gujarati people in Gujarati, and Maharashtrians in Marathi. Shouldn’t there be some wisdom and thought behind such decisions?”

Pawan Kalyan strongly condemned statements threatening national integrity. He recalled concerning statements during the Andhra-Telangana division where some leaders threatened to separate from India. “India isn’t a cake you can cut whenever you’re angry,” he warned.

He dismissed shallow divisions based on appearance: “In my own family, my brother is over six feet tall while I’m about five feet ten inches. Some of us are dark-skinned, others fair-skinned. These meaningless distinctions shouldn’t divide our nation.”

Next Pawan Kalyan Celebrates Janasena’s Historic Victory at 12th Formation Day Previous BRS MLAs file Police complaint on CM Revanth Reddy
else

TRENDING

image
No Relief for Ranya Rao in Gold Smuggling Case
image
Bollywood mourns Deb Mukherjee’s Demise
image
Past Debts Haunting Puri Jagannadh

Latest

image
South Indian BJP leaders stuck in a predicament
image
TDP Chief Chandababu Sets Five Guidelines for Party Success
image
Amaravati Capital City Construction to Begin in Mission Mode
image
Pawan Kalyan Celebrates Janasena’s Historic Victory at 12th Formation Day
image
Pawan Kalyan Slams Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Most Read

image
South Indian BJP leaders stuck in a predicament
image
TDP Chief Chandababu Sets Five Guidelines for Party Success
image
Amaravati Capital City Construction to Begin in Mission Mode

Related Articles

Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie Malaika Arora Stuns In Black Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot Dilruba Movie Review Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe Disha Patani Random Pictures Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event