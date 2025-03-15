Pawan Kalyan Slams Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

At Janasena formation day event chief Pawan Kalyan expressed concern about growing divisions based on language and region, particularly between North and South India.

Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan highlighted the contradiction in how some states reject Hindi but embrace Hindi cinema revenue. “If you don’t want Hindi, then why dub Tamil films in Hindi? Why seek money from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh while rejecting their language?” he questioned.

He urged people not to hate languages, pointing to how Muslims pray in Arabic regardless of which state they live in, while Hindus use Sanskrit for their rituals. “What’s wrong with that? Should they pray in Tamil, Telugu or Kannada instead? These traditions exist for a reason,” he remarked.

Addressing the rupee symbol debate, Pawan said, “If someone wants to change the rupee symbol and use their language, then Telugu people would want it in Telugu, Kannada people in Kannada, Gujarati people in Gujarati, and Maharashtrians in Marathi. Shouldn’t there be some wisdom and thought behind such decisions?”

Pawan Kalyan strongly condemned statements threatening national integrity. He recalled concerning statements during the Andhra-Telangana division where some leaders threatened to separate from India. “India isn’t a cake you can cut whenever you’re angry,” he warned.

He dismissed shallow divisions based on appearance: “In my own family, my brother is over six feet tall while I’m about five feet ten inches. Some of us are dark-skinned, others fair-skinned. These meaningless distinctions shouldn’t divide our nation.”