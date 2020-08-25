SP Balasubrahmanyam doing extremely well

The entire nation is praying for the recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam who has been on a ventilator from the past ten days. He was tested positive with coronavirus after which his health status turned worse. His son SP Charan revealed about the health situation of SP Balasubrahmanyam today. He said that SP Balasubrahmanyam is doing extremely well and is 90% out of sedation. He is able to recognize everyone and is completely stable. SP Charan also spoke to doctors and things are extremely positive. He thanked everyone who prayed for the recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam. He will continue to be in ICU in MGM Hospitals, Chennai till he recovers completely.

