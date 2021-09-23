Special Interview: Naga Chaitanya about Love Story

Naga Chaitanya fits well in romantic entertainers and he is testing his luck with Love Story, a breezy romantic entertainer that is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Sai Pallavi doubled the film’s buzz and Love Story is having a record release tomorrow. Naga Chaitanya interacted with the media and here are the excerpts from his interview:

I am very confident about Love Story. The advance bookings for the first weekend are exceptional. Have to wait to see how the film performs from Monday.

The audience rushed to theatres after the first wave of the pandemic. They are ready to watch films in theatres if they have interesting content. I am confident that the audience will watch Love Story in theatres.

We never shot two climaxes for the film. As we had enough time for release, we had shot some of the episodes again after we watched the rough cut.

Love Story is a realistic romantic drama that is made without cinematic liberties. The content looks fresh and impressive.

The Telugu film industry is eagerly waiting for the result of Love Story. The film’s success will be a huge boost for Tollywood.

Sekhar Kammula is honest in work and he has his own style. I love his detailing and he picks up sensitive topics.

Sai Pallavi’s role is crucial and we narrate an issue through her role. It will have an impact.

I have done enough homework before joining the sets of Love Story. I watched lots of videos to speak in the Telangana dialect. Most of the film is shot in Nizamabad. I took enough time to dub for my role in Love Story.

Sekhar Kammula and his team designed the dance moves that will suit my body language. Sai Pallavi has been patient during the shoot of the songs. I took enough takes for the songs.

Sekhar Kammula is one filmmaker who shoots his films in live locations. This would be a huge plus for any film.

I am not much bothered about the pan-Indian market. My aim is to do films for Telugu audience. We will miss the nativity films if we run towards pan-Indian films. My focus is completely on Tollywood.

Working with Aamir Khan is a memorable experience. I have learned a lot in those 40 days when we shot for Laal Singh Chaddha.

I love Soggade Chinni Nayana a lot. Bangarraju is a fresh script.

After the arrival of coronavirus, things have drastically changed all over. Some of them are trying hard to hold their films and some of them are taking OTT paths. I am not here to judge anyone. Love Story is a film made for a theatre experience.