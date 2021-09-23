YSR’s best buddy says Jagan rule is no good

YSR’s most trusted camp follower and two-time MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar is one-of-a-kind politician. He minces no words both while praising and criticizing anyone. He has recently made sensational comments on YS Jagan and his rule. He said he did not like the way Jagan was ruling the state.

In a special interview given to a popular YouTube channel, Vundavalli said that He did not like the way Jagan was running the state. But, he admitted that Jagan’s image is still unsullied and that the people still root for him. He said that the freebies and other welfare schemes are getting him a good name. He added that these schemes would finally spell doom for the YSRCP. He said that while giving welfare pensions was a good move in times of Covid, efforts should be made to provide income-generation activities instead of giving doles.

He said that the way funds were being procured for implementing the schemes would prove detrimental to AP. He said loans should be secured to build infrastructure and income generation activities, but not for profligate spending. He said the focus should be on generating income. Otherwise, indiscriminate borrowings will bring ruin.

Vundavalli is considered most loyal to YSR. He was part of YSR’s inner core providing him with valuable inputs. But, his relations with YS Jagan have at best been frosty. He has not joined the YSRCP and has often criticized its policies. He is not with any political party at present.