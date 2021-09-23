Manchu Vishnu announces his panel for MAA

It would be a tough fight between the panel of Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu in the upcoming MAA Elections that are scheduled for October 10th. Prakash Raj announced his panel long ago and Manchu Vishnu came out to announce his panel today. His panel consists of several veterans and young actors. Manchu Vishnu’s panel has Babu Mohan contesting for the Executive Vice President and Prithviraj for the Vice President. Raghu Babu is in the race for General Secretary and Madhala Ravi is the other Vice President in Manchu Vishnu’s panel.

Siva Balaji, Karate Kalyani, Gautham Raju are other crucial members and the executive members’ list has Archana, Ashok Kumar, Geetha Singh, Harinath Babu, Jayavani, M Shailaja, Manik, Poojitha, Rajeshwari Reddy, Rekha, Sampoornesh Babu, Shashan, Sivannarayana, Srilakshmi, Srinivasulu P, Swapna Madhuri, Vishnu Boppana and MRC Vadlapatla. The polling takes place in Jubilee Hills Public School on October 10th. Both Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu expressed their confidence in winning the MAA Elections.