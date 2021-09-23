Anubhavinchu Raja Teaser: The Story of a Gambler

Youngster Raj Tarun lost traces in Telugu cinema after some successful attempts. The actor has all his hopes on his next film Anubhavinchu Raja. Annapurna Studios and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP joined hands to produce this comic entertainer. Ram Charan unveiled the teaser of Anubhavinchu Raja which looks like a fun ride and is packed with entertainer. Anubhavinchu Raja is set in Bhimavaram which is famous for cockfights and other gambling. Raj Tarun plays a full-time gambler in the town who prefers to roam with his friends doing nothing.

He gets a tailor-made role in Anubhavinchu Raja and the teaser looks decent, colorful. Sreenu Gavireddy directed the movie and Gopi Sundar composed the music. The shooting portions of the film are completed and the film releases soon. Raj Tarun is also done with the shoot of Stand Up Rahul and the film too will hit the screens soon.