Will KCR, Jagan meet in Delhi on Sep 26?

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is leaving for Delhi again on a three-day visit from Friday (tomorrow).

KCR visited Delhi only recently on September 1 and stayed there for nine days. KCR met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah then.

KCR again visiting Delhi for the second time in the same month which triggered political speculations over the purpose of his meeting.

It is learnt that KCR is visiting Delhi to attend a meeting convened by Chief Ministers of Left Wing Extremism-affected States (naxal affected states) on September 26.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are among the ten states in the country which the Centre identified as LWE-affected States.

Amit Shah invited CMs of all these ten states to take stock of naxal activities in these states and discuss measures on how to tackle naxalism .

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will also attend this meeting.

So far so good, but will KCR and Jagan meet personally and discuss pending disputes between both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh including ongoing Krishna water row.

KCR and Jagan are coming face to face for the first year after January 2020.

Both the CMs who met nearly half a dozen times soon after Jagan became CM in May 2019 till January 2020 never met later due to disputes over irrigation projects and water sharing.

Now questions arise whether Jagan and KCR meet separately before or later Amit Shah’s meeting or simply attend Amit Shah’s meeting and leave from Delhi without any personal meeting.