Special Paid Premieres for VD’s Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda’s biggest attempt Kingdom is all set for release on July 31st in theatres. The actor was unwell, recovered completely and he kickstarted the promotions of the film. All eyes are focused on the trailer and it will be unveiled in a grand manner tomorrow in Tirupati. As per the latest update, Kingdom will release with paid premieres on Thursday night in AP and Telangana. A record number of premiere shows are planned currently and an official announcement will be made soon.

Vijay and his team will promote the film all over in the next few days. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director of Kingdom, an action drama backed by a strong brother sentiment. Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev will be seen in other prominent roles. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Anirudh’s background score along with the action stunts are the expected highlights of Kingdom.