Special vaccination drive continues in Telangana

Covid-19 vaccination for high risk groups in Telangana was underway in full swing for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

Beneficiaries identified under the category, also known as ‘super spreaders’, lined up at vaccination centres across the state to take the jab.

Under the special drive, the state health authorities plan to cover 7.78 lakh people. Auto rickshaw and cab drivers, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees, those working in Rythu bazars, grocery shops, wine shops, as street vendors, or in salon shops, laundry service, pan shops and vegetable, fruits, flowers, chicken, meat, and fish markets are being vaccinated under the special drive.

During the last two days, the health authorities vaccinated more than 2.12 lakh people. They included about 50,000 of 45 and above years who received their second dose.

According to Director, Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, 1,10,562 people were vaccinated on Saturday. They included 28,382 who received their second jab.

With this, the state has so far administered 59.89 lakh doses. The vaccination is being carried out at 1,069 centres across the state.

Srinivasa Rao said the she state has initiated Covid vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years with special drives in all the districts targeting the high risk/vulnerable groups at designated Covid vaccination centres and also permitted private CVCs to vaccinate for 18-44 age group.

On Saturday, 63,364 people in 18-44 age group were vaccinated. Of them 55,247 received the jab in government vaccination centers and remaining 8,117 in private hospitals.

The state has so far vaccinated 1.22 lakh people in 18-44 age group. The special vaccination drive will continue for a week.