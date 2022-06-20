‘RRR’ star Jr Ntr is working on a film with Tamil director Vetrimaran, who also directed ‘Asuran’. There have been whispers about the two working together for a long time, and it appears that Jr NTR has given his nod for the collaboration.

Jr NTR is reportedly going to work with Vetrimaran, who has made a name for himself on the big screen with his compelling stories. The film is rumoured to be a pan-India production, while the makers are yet to make the news official.

Jr NTR’s portrayal of earthy character ‘Bheem’ in ‘RRR’ has given the idea that he is the right man for a role directed by Vetrimaran, whose films are known for their raw and realistic style.

Vetrimaran is recognised for films like ‘Aadukalam,’ ‘Kaaka Muttai,’ ‘Visaranai,’ ‘Asuran,’ ‘Kodi,’ ‘Vada Chennai,’ ‘Paava Kadhaigal,’ and many others. The majority of his films portray the defects in society, which are focused on caste segregation in a rural setting.