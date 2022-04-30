Squabbles lead to murder of YCP leader, attack on MLA

The group rivalry and internal squabbles lead to the murder of a ruling YSR Congress leader and subsequent attack on ruling party MLA in AP on Saturday. This happened in G Kothapalli village of Eluru district.

Ruling YSR Congress Dwaraka Tirumala mandal unit president Ganji Prasad was murdered in the morning hours on Saturday. On learning the murder, Gopalapuram YSR Congress MLA Talari Venkatrao reached the village to meet and console the bereaved family members.

As the MLA arrived in the village, the follower of deceased leader Ganji Prasad attacked the MLA accursing him of conspiring the murder. They alleged that the MLA had encouraged Prasad’s rivals to kill him.

The villagers and the family members, all belonging to the ruling YSR Congress, chased the legislator, even as his supporters tried to protect him. Police say that the MLA was not hurt in the attack and was moved to a safer place.

The police who were at the scene provided security cover to the MLA and took him to safety. The police had a tough time controlling the warring groups in the village.