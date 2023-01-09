Sree Leela bags two Biggies in Tollywood

Overnight star actress Sree Leela is now the talk of Tollywood and after the success of Dhamaka, she turned out to be the most wanted female lead. There is a strong buzz that Sree Leela has signed two biggies. Sree Leela roped in for SSMB28 is known news.

The recent buzz is that Sree Leela approached for Pawan Kalyan’s action entertainer in Sujeeth’s direction. Sujeeth – Pawan Kalyan film was announced officially with a poster, calling him OG. The film will go into the floor after Pawan Kalyan finishes his current commitments. On the flip side, SSMB28 is in Trivikram’s direction and the film is expected to resume shooting post-Sankranthi.

However, we have to wait for the official confirmation regarding Sree Leela’s presence in the films. As per reliable sources, the official announcement regarding these films is expected to be released on the eve of Sankranthi.