Sree Leela criticized badly

Excluding Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, none of the films featuring Sree Leela this year did well. The actress was seen in Ram’s Skanda, Vaishnav Tej’s Adikeshava and Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man. All the three films were rejected by the audience and Sree Leela received criticism. The actress seems not much bothered about the script and the prominence of her role. Sree Leela received huge craze among the youth but her latest choice of films hints that the actress is focused on earning money rather than doing remarkable roles.

Right from her role to the dubbing, everything in Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man was criticized. She has crazy projects like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram lined up and Sree Leela is a terrific dancer. Without rushing for too many projects, Sree Leela should be selective and do decent roles so that her career lasts long in Telugu cinema.