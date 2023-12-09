Pressing empty buttons, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has totally abandoned the administration, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday.

In a statement released from his campsite before beginning his Yuva Galam pada yatra for the 217th day on Saturday, Lokesh said that Jagan totally neglected the irrigation projects as he is busy looting the State. Leave alone constructing new irrigation projects, the Chief Minister did not bother about the management of the existing ones, Lokesh remarked.

The condition of the administration is so bad that the second gate of the Gundlakamma project got damaged since the Government has not released funds even to apply grease to it while the third gate of the project was washed away, Lokesh noted. This resulted in the wastage of water on a massive scale, he said in the statement.

Lokesh asked if there is any need for a red carpet for a leader who visits the cyclone-hit areas to meet the farmers and what is the necessity for barricades when the Chief Minister visits the farmers who suffered huge loss due to the cyclone. This is called insanity Jagan, he said.

When the hatcheries owners wanted urgent measures to save their hatcheries from the industries to be built in the SEZ area and also raised the problems that they are facing, Lokesh regretted that because of the ‘J’ tax in the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government aquaculture is pushed into a crisis. During the TDP regime aquaculture in the State was taken to the top level in the country, he said, adding that now the farmers are in total debts as the prices of seed, feed and power charges are skyrocketing.

Immediately after the TDP is back in power special measures will be initiated to save the aqua farmers and hatcheries, Lokesh said. Power will be supplied to them at Rs 1.50 per unit, he said and promised to take measures to create a suitable atmosphere for hatcheries.

Lokesh’s pada yatra entered the Tuni Assembly segment and at the GMR Hospital centre he interacted with fishermen community representatives. They informed Lokesh that facilities like financial assistance during the haunting break and the compensation to those who die during haunting which were available during the TDP regime are now withdrawn. Also boats, nets and other material which was supplied on hgh subsidy when the TDP was in power also are totally stopped, they told Lokesh.

Observing that fishermen strive hard and always remember those who extend any kind of help to them, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh was quite popular for fishing when Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister, now the State turned to finish Andhra Pradesh. Recalling that Rs 800 cr assistance was extended to the fishermen in the shape of subsidy during the TDP regime, Lokesh promised to revive all the benefits that were available in the past.