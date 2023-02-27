Sree Leela Joins SSMB28

The most important schedule of SSMB28 started today in Hyderabad in a specially erected set. The entire cast of the film is coming together for this schedule. Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj and the rest of the crew joined the sets today including Sree Leela. Trivikram is planning to complete the talkie portion of the film at a brisk pace.

The makers have constructed a large set of Rs 10Cr for this schedule. Trivikram already canned a few love scenes and some action episodes in the first schedule. Bhumi Padnekar is the third lead actress in the film and the official announcement of the actresses will be out very soon. SSMB28 is scheduled for August release. Haarika & Haasinee Creations banner is bankrolling this project and SS Thaman is the music composer.