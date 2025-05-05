Sree Vishnu promises super Summer Delight with Single

King of Content Sree Vishnu has created a huge anticipation for his films by selecting good scripts consistently. The actor’s upcoming film, #Single is releasing on 9th May and he is busy promoting it. The actor has been clear about delivering entertaining films with interesting concepts.

He revealed that he loved the narration by director Caarthick Raju and hence roped in his big blockbuster Samajavaragamana writers to work in script and write dialogues for the film. He stated that he did not want to miss out on Telugu nativity and they went to the producers after preparing bound script.

He stated that they are few episodes in the film in the first hour and second hour featuring himself and Vennela Kishore that worked out hilariously. Sree Vishnu also stated that #Single has a very interesting storyline with Ketika Sharma, Ivana also contributing to the overall fun, adding glamor as well to the film.

He further stated that the movie will be crisp and has jokes that will be loved by families. With Allu Aravind presenting the film, movie is produced by Vidya Koppineedi, Bhanu Pratapa and Riyaz Chowdary. As a perfect Summer delight, the movie is releasing on 9th May.