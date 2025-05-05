x
Trump’s Tariff: Hollywood studio stocks fall

Published on May 5, 2025 by swathy

Trump’s Tariff: Hollywood studio stocks fall

American President Donald Trump has proposed a new Foreign Film Tariff and this will have a huge impact on non-American films. All the stocks of the Hollywood studios have seen a huge decline after the announcement from Donald Trump came out. The shares of Netflix, Disney, Paramount, Comcast and Warner Bros fell during today’s trading. Most of the top studios have been shooting for movies overseas for tax benefits and shoot in some of the best international locations.

The stocks of Netflix saw a decline by 4 percent and the stocks of Disney fell down by 2 percent, Warner Bros Discovery by 3 percent and Paramount Global by 2 percent. Most of the films are shot extensively in multiple locations as per the demand of the script. There are a lot of questions around the new tariff plan announced by Donald Trump. Industry experts are worried about how these results will impact relationships with other countries.

