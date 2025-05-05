Pelli Choopulu Combo Soon

Pelli Choopulu was a big hit among the small films of 2016. Tharun Bhascker and Vijay Deverakonda emerged as stars in Telugu cinema after the release of the film. The duo wanted to team up again but their commitments delayed their plans. Tharun Bhascker has been working on several scripts and he also turned quite busy as an actor in Telugu cinema. Now, Tharun Bhascker and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to team up very soon.

Allu Aravind and Bunny Vaas will produce this project on GA2 Pictures banner. The production house has paid advances for Vijay and Tharun Bhascker long ago. The project is finally materializing now. Tharun Bhascker also worked on the script of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2 and the project got delayed due to the commitments of Vishwak Sen. He will now take up Vijay’s film. Vijay Deverakonda has to complete two films: Rahul Sankrityan’s film and Ravi Kiran Kola’s film before he starts Tharun Bhascker’s project.