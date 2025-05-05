Exclusive: Ghattamaneni youngster all set for Debut

Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu’s son Jaya Krishna is being trained from the past few years and he is all set to make his debut as an actor in Telugu cinema. The hunt for the right director has been going on and the film is now finalized and locked. RX100 fame Ajay Bhupathi is on board to direct the project and an official announcement will be made soon. Ajay penned a proper commercial entertainer and he impressed the youngster.

C Ashwini Dutt will introduce Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna and the film will be made on Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Gemini Kiran will present the film on Anandi Arts banner. The shooting formalities will start post Dasara and Jaya Krishna will undergo special training that will be supervised by Ajay Bhupathi. More details to be announced soon.