x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Will Suriya work with Karthik Subbaraj Again?

Published on May 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Ghattamaneni youngster all set for Debut
image
Pelli Choopulu Combo Soon
image
Trump’s Tariff: Hollywood studio stocks fall
image
Sree Vishnu promises super Summer Delight with Single
image
Will Suriya work with Karthik Subbaraj Again?

Will Suriya work with Karthik Subbaraj Again?

Talented writer and director Karthik Subbaraj worked with Suriya and the film titled Retro released last weekend. Leaving many in shock, the film was badly rejected by the audience. Karthik Subbaraj was criticized for his lazy writing and poor execution. Everyone was left surprised what made Suriya sign the film and what made him produce Retro. The film is a huge flop in Telugu states while it opened on a great note in Tamil Nadu.

Karthik Subbaraj announced that he will work with Suriya once again and the film starts after Suriya completes his current commitments. Karthik Subbaraj said that it is his dream project and it would be made on a larger scale when compared to Retro. When he was receiving huge criticism, Karthik Subbaraj made a statement about working with Suriya again. The debate is if Suriya offers one more opportunity for Karthik Subbaraj.

Next Sree Vishnu promises super Summer Delight with Single Previous Gadkari’s big promise to Telangana: Rs 2 lakh Cr Infra projects lined up
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Ghattamaneni youngster all set for Debut
image
Pelli Choopulu Combo Soon
image
Trump’s Tariff: Hollywood studio stocks fall

Latest

image
Exclusive: Ghattamaneni youngster all set for Debut
image
Pelli Choopulu Combo Soon
image
Trump’s Tariff: Hollywood studio stocks fall
image
Sree Vishnu promises super Summer Delight with Single
image
Will Suriya work with Karthik Subbaraj Again?

Most Read

image
Gadkari’s big promise to Telangana: Rs 2 lakh Cr Infra projects lined up
image
Pan-Indian Disappointment for Nani Again
image
Intelligence Agencies Warn of Possible Terror Attack on J&K Jails

Related Articles

Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?