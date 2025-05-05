Will Suriya work with Karthik Subbaraj Again?

Talented writer and director Karthik Subbaraj worked with Suriya and the film titled Retro released last weekend. Leaving many in shock, the film was badly rejected by the audience. Karthik Subbaraj was criticized for his lazy writing and poor execution. Everyone was left surprised what made Suriya sign the film and what made him produce Retro. The film is a huge flop in Telugu states while it opened on a great note in Tamil Nadu.

Karthik Subbaraj announced that he will work with Suriya once again and the film starts after Suriya completes his current commitments. Karthik Subbaraj said that it is his dream project and it would be made on a larger scale when compared to Retro. When he was receiving huge criticism, Karthik Subbaraj made a statement about working with Suriya again. The debate is if Suriya offers one more opportunity for Karthik Subbaraj.