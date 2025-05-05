x
Home > Politics

Gadkari’s big promise to Telangana: Rs 2 lakh Cr Infra projects lined up

Published on May 5, 2025 by swathy

Gadkari’s big promise to Telangana: Rs 2 lakh Cr Infra projects lined up

Gadkari's big promise to Telangana

Union Minister of Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari announced, Centre will take up highways construction and infrastructure works worth about Rs 2 Lakh Cr over the next two to three years in Telangana. The senior Minister in PM Modi’s cabinet, heaped sops on Telangana, speaking at the public meeting held in Sirpur Kagaznagar on Monday.

“In 2014, when NDA came to power, there were 2511 kms long National Highways in Telangana. In the past 10 years we have increased NHs to more than 5,000 kms. All these National Highways have been developed completely by Centre, without a penny from state Govt. We have completed National Highways and related infrastructure with Rs 1.25 lakh Cr in Telangana till now. That shows our commitment towards Telangana,” said Union Minister of Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari, speaking in the public meeting.

“This is just trailer. We have lined up even more projects. In the next two to three years, we will complete several important National Highways worth about Rs 2 lakh in Telangana. The proposed Green Express Corridor will pass through Telangana. 770-km-long Indore-Hyderabad Corridor will be readied by March 2026,” further said Nitin Gadkari as crowd cheered.

“Earlier it would take about 10 to 12 hours to travel from interior areas in Telangana to capital city Hyderabad. But now, with the construction of new Highways, it is not taking more than 4 or 5 hours to travel to Hyderabad from anywhere in Telangana. Even interior areas like Mulugu, Kothegudem, Adilabad and others are well connected now. Telangana is witnessing a complete transformation due to National Highways,” highlighted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Highlighting the importance of roads in the development of a nation, Nitin Gadkari remembered how he had played a key role in launching Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, when late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee urged him to come up with a plan to connect villages. He added, with Atal Gram Sadak Yojana 6.4 lakh villages have been connected with well laid roads, among total 6.6 lakh villages in India.

