Sree Vishnu’s Bhala Thandanana in theatres this Friday

Chaitanya Dantuluri directed films like Baanam and Basanti in the past. His third directorial is titled Bhala Thandanana, an action thriller that features Sree Vishnu and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. Catherine plays an investigative journalist and the trailer reveals that Bhala Thandanana has interesting twists. Posani Krishna Murali and Garuda Ram will be seen in other prominent roles in Bhala Thandanana.

Renowned technicians like Manisharma, Marthand K Venkatesh and Srikanth Vissa worked for the film. Bhala Thandanana will head for a clash with Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and Jayamma Panchayati. All these three films will release on May 6th in theatres.