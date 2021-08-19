Sree Vishnu’s Raja Raja Chora: Quirky Crime Comedy

Young actor Sree Vishnu has done sensible films in his career and is away from regular commercial capers. He has done content-driven films and Raja Raja Chora is one more in his career. He is pretty confident about the film which headed a theatrical release today. Hasith Goli is the director and Megha Akash, Sunaina are the leading ladies. People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts are the producers. Here is the review of Raja Raja Chora:

Story:

Bhaskar (Sree Vishnu) works in a stationery store for his living but he dupes everyone as a software engineer. Bhaskar falls in love with Sanjana (Megha Akash) who is a software engineer by profession. The duo decides to build their dream home before they get married. To earn big for his living and to make his dream turn true, Bhaskar is into petty crimes and thefts. Bhaskar’s friend Anju (Gangavva) suggests him to wear a crown and clothes owned by her to earn big through a single theft and settle in life. The rest of Raja Raja Chora is all about the hurdles Bhaskar faces in this journey and his equation with Vidya (Sunaina). Watch Raja Raja Chora to know about the twists in this quirky crime drama.

Analysis:

Several young directors have been picking up interesting scripts and they are thrilling the audience with their new-age narration. Sree Vishnu supporting such new attempts is truly a good sign for Telugu cinema. Raja Raja Chora’s director Hasith Goli worked hard on the script and his screenplay, direction will impress the audience though there are minor flaws. Raja Raja Chora has inspiration from the story of Valmiki who is a thief. The director relies much on intellectual sensibilities to narrate the story of Raja Raja Chora which may not appeal to every section of the audience.

Raja Raja Chora is loaded with enough fun and a strong emotional drama. The initial portions of the film are used to establish the characters and they are slow-paced. The first half has nothing much to offer except some sensible entertainment. The interval bang comes as a huge surprise for the audience The first half keeps good expectations on the second half of the film.

The second half of Raja Raja Chora is slow-paced and emotional. The second half of the film relies much on drama and emotional episodes. The climax episodes are never attempted before and they look new. Some of the episodes are dragged as the director wanted to justify each and every role in the film and relate the threads. Raja Raja Chora starts on a funny note and it ends on an emotional note with several boring episodes throughout the second half. The director should have narrated the second half too on a light-hearted note for a better result.

Performances:

Sree Vishnu is magical throughout the film and he is the major USP of the film. He shines with his quirky one-liners and looks perfect in the emotional episodes. He steals the show as a lover boy and as a family man in Raja Raja Chora. Megha Akash is cute and beautiful. Her role was well designed and the chemistry between Sree Vishnu, Megha Akash looks good. Suniana has a new attempt and the actress does her part well. Gangavva adds support for the film. Ajay Ghosh, Ravi Babu, Srikanth Ayyangar and others played some crucial roles and proved their acting skills.

Raja Raja Chora has an interesting plot and the screenplay looks new. The dialogues are good and the quirky one-liners are well penned. The music and background score suits the film’s theme. The cinematography work is good and it supports the mood of Raja Raja Chora. The editing in the second half should have been better. The production values are good and debutant Hasith Goli is decent. He should have focused more on the second half of the film.

Verdict:

Raja Raja Chora is an okayish attempt with a fun-filled first half and an impressive interval bang. The second half has enough flaws and is loaded with emotional drama. Sree Vishnu shines well in this new attempt.

Rating: 2.75/5