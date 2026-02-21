x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sree Vishnu’s Vishnu Vinyasam Locks Earlier Arrival

Published on February 21, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Photos : Saraswathi Movie Trailer Launch
image
Vishwak’s CULT Teaser: Wild Trip Into Fear n Frenzy
image
Tollywood Actors From Commanding to Compromising Stage
image
Sree Vishnu’s Vishnu Vinyasam Locks Earlier Arrival
image
Super 8 Shock: India’s Pace Unit Under Pressure

Sree Vishnu’s Vishnu Vinyasam Locks Earlier Arrival

Sree Vishnu’s much-awaited fun-filled entertainer Vishnu Vinyasam is now set to land in theatres a day ahead of its original plan. Instead of February 28th, the film will now greet audiences on the 27th, giving it a strategic Friday opening and a wider box-office runway.

The new poster announcing the date shift carries the film’s trademark quirky flavour- Sree Vishnu casually strikes off the earlier date, while Nayana Sarika beams from behind, capturing the breezy tone the team has been showcasing right from the teaser.

With the promo material already striking a chord and highlighting Sree Vishnu’s amusing portrayal of a numerology-obsessed lecturer, expectations continue to rise.

Director Yadunaath Maruthi Rao and producer Sumanth Naidu G under the banner of Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas are riding high on the solid pre-release profits the film has already secured.

With the release now advancing, the team is expected to ramp up promotions as they head into the final stretch. Vishnu Vinyasam now enters the weekend race with renewed momentum and a cheerful vibe to match its content.

Next Tollywood Actors From Commanding to Compromising Stage Previous Super 8 Shock: India’s Pace Unit Under Pressure
else

TRENDING

image
Vishwak’s CULT Teaser: Wild Trip Into Fear n Frenzy
image
Tollywood Actors From Commanding to Compromising Stage
image
Sree Vishnu’s Vishnu Vinyasam Locks Earlier Arrival

Latest

image
Photos : Saraswathi Movie Trailer Launch
image
Vishwak’s CULT Teaser: Wild Trip Into Fear n Frenzy
image
Tollywood Actors From Commanding to Compromising Stage
image
Sree Vishnu’s Vishnu Vinyasam Locks Earlier Arrival
image
Super 8 Shock: India’s Pace Unit Under Pressure

Most Read

image
Trump Imposes 10% Global Tariff After Supreme Court Setback
image
Ayesha Meera Case: CBI Court Orders Return of Remains
image
Witness Tampering Will Cancel Bail: Supreme Court Warns Anantha Babu

Related Articles

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch