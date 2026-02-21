Sree Vishnu’s Vishnu Vinyasam Locks Earlier Arrival

Sree Vishnu’s much-awaited fun-filled entertainer Vishnu Vinyasam is now set to land in theatres a day ahead of its original plan. Instead of February 28th, the film will now greet audiences on the 27th, giving it a strategic Friday opening and a wider box-office runway.

The new poster announcing the date shift carries the film’s trademark quirky flavour- Sree Vishnu casually strikes off the earlier date, while Nayana Sarika beams from behind, capturing the breezy tone the team has been showcasing right from the teaser.

With the promo material already striking a chord and highlighting Sree Vishnu’s amusing portrayal of a numerology-obsessed lecturer, expectations continue to rise.

Director Yadunaath Maruthi Rao and producer Sumanth Naidu G under the banner of Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas are riding high on the solid pre-release profits the film has already secured.

With the release now advancing, the team is expected to ramp up promotions as they head into the final stretch. Vishnu Vinyasam now enters the weekend race with renewed momentum and a cheerful vibe to match its content.