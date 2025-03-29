Sreeleela gets Trolled

Telugu beauty Sreeleela has been quite cautious after delivering debacles. She pinned big hopes on Robinhood featuring Nithiin and this is the second collaboration of the duo. The film released yesterday and the response has been mixed. Robinhood registered the lowest ever opening for a Nithiin film in the recent years. Sreeleela is badly trolled for the choice as the actress has no scope to perform and her character was poorly written. She even irritated the audience with her performance in the film. She was restricted to songs and the team also managed to dub for her role and this too gained criticism.

Sreeleela was completely trolled for her work in Robinhood. The actress should take time and pick up wise films. Sreeleela is also focused on Bollywood and she has two films lined up in Hindi. In Tollywood, the actress will be seen in Akhil’s upcoming film and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh that is kept on hold. The actress is done with Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara that will release soon and she also has a Tamil film titled Parasakthi featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.