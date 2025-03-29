x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sreeleela gets Trolled

Published on March 29, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
“Dhoni Came Early Today!” – Sehwag’s Witty Take on MSD
image
Sreeleela gets Trolled
image
All Eyes on Salman Khan’s Sikandar
image
Venkatesh taking a Long Break
image
Indian Express Power List: Chandrababu makes an emphatic comeback

Sreeleela gets Trolled

Telugu beauty Sreeleela has been quite cautious after delivering debacles. She pinned big hopes on Robinhood featuring Nithiin and this is the second collaboration of the duo. The film released yesterday and the response has been mixed. Robinhood registered the lowest ever opening for a Nithiin film in the recent years. Sreeleela is badly trolled for the choice as the actress has no scope to perform and her character was poorly written. She even irritated the audience with her performance in the film. She was restricted to songs and the team also managed to dub for her role and this too gained criticism.

Sreeleela was completely trolled for her work in Robinhood. The actress should take time and pick up wise films. Sreeleela is also focused on Bollywood and she has two films lined up in Hindi. In Tollywood, the actress will be seen in Akhil’s upcoming film and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh that is kept on hold. The actress is done with Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara that will release soon and she also has a Tamil film titled Parasakthi featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

Next “Dhoni Came Early Today!” – Sehwag’s Witty Take on MSD Previous All Eyes on Salman Khan’s Sikandar
else

TRENDING

image
“Dhoni Came Early Today!” – Sehwag’s Witty Take on MSD
image
Sreeleela gets Trolled
image
All Eyes on Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Latest

image
“Dhoni Came Early Today!” – Sehwag’s Witty Take on MSD
image
Sreeleela gets Trolled
image
All Eyes on Salman Khan’s Sikandar
image
Venkatesh taking a Long Break
image
Indian Express Power List: Chandrababu makes an emphatic comeback

Most Read

image
Venkatesh taking a Long Break
image
Indian Express Power List: Chandrababu makes an emphatic comeback
image
Vijayawada Moves Closer to Becoming a Greater Municipal Corporation

Related Articles

Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions Nabha Natesh Slays In Style Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills MAD Square Team Press Meet Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit