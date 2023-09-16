SRK confirms Dunki Release Date

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating the massive success of Jawan. The top actor along with the team of Jawan celebrated the success in Mumbai. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that Dunki will head for a theatrical release on December 22nd this year as per the plan. There were reports that Dunki will be pushed to next year after the super success of Jawan but SRK confirmed thaat there are no such plans and Dunki will release as per the plan.

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it is in the final stages of shoot. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani played the lead roles. Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films are the producers.